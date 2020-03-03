Three killed in massive pile-up on I-80 Sunday

Cowboy State News Network

On Sunday, March 1, 2020, around 3:39 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of crashes involving multiple vehicles around milepost 181 and 184 on Interstate 80.

Troopers arrived to find over 100 vehicles involved between both crashes. Multiple injuries and three fatalities have been confirmed with this crash. The east and westbound lanes remain closed, while troopers continue to investigate these significant crashes.

Weather is reported to be a factor in these crashes.

The incident is ongoing and still under investigation.