More wind forecast; Blowing and Drifting Snow Expected

Expect breezy to windy conditions this morning across many areas. Light snow showers in the far west should end by late afternoon and winds will diminish across the region according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. Expect calmer and drier conditions with partly cloudy skies tonight.

Today for Riverton: Sunny, with a high near 38. West southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming east in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Today for Riverton: Sunny, with a high near 43. West northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Today for Dubois:A 30 percent chance of snow, mainly before 7am. Patchy blowing snow before noon. Sunny, with a high near 40. Windy, with a west northwest wind 22 to 31 mph, with gusts as high as 46 mph.

Hazardous Weather Outlook:

This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Western and Central Wyoming.

DAY ONE…Today and Tonight.

Areas of strong west to northwest wind will occur in many locations today. Blowing and drifting snow is expected between Rock Springs and Casper, as well as from Dubois to Crowheart especially through early afternoon before temperatures approach or warm above freezing.

Tonight, localized very strong west to southwest wind expected across southeast Fremont County into Natrona County as well as the Cody Foothills.

DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN…

Wednesday through Monday. Wednesday…Strong winds from South Pass to Casper, the Upper Wind River Basin, and the Cody Foothills.