Man Eluding Police Injured in Crash; Faces Eight Charges

The Lander Police have provided an update on an incident in which a fleeing vehicle crashed into the rock wall on Main Street in front of the Tiger Business Park (formerly the high school).

According to an LPD report, “On February 28 a 42-year-old male from California, Carlos Castillo, was arrested for several charges after being released from the hospital in Casper and transported to the Fremont County Jail.

Charges filed against Castillo include

• Driving on Sidewalk

• Duty to Stop Property Damage

• Stop Sign Violation

• Fleeing/Eluding

• Reckless Driving

• Driving Roadways Violations

• Speeding

• Vehicle Registration Violation

A 55-year-old female passenger from Texas is in critical condition at a Utah hospital for injuries suffered in the crash. The case is still under investigation. The charges were filed in Lander Circuit Court.