Lander had most snow in latest storm

Article Updated: March 3, 2020
Snowfall in Lander l Wyotoday.com photo by Kirk Baxter

Here are the snowfall totals from the weekend storm according to the National Weather Service Forecast Office at Riverton Regional Airport. The Lander area received the most snow, with Sinks Canyon State Park reporting from 8.5 to 13 inches.

