Apr 5, 1959 – Feb 26, 2020

Edward W. Brown, Jr., 60, of Riverton passed away on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, in Riverton, WY. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Great Plains Hall with wake to follow. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at St. Stephen’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Sharpnose Cemetery.

Edward Wesley Brown was born on April 5,1959 in Riverton, WY to Edward Wesley and Nora Sadie (Norse) Brown, Sr. He grew up in Fremont County and graduated from Riverton High School. He did attended Central Wyoming College for a time.

Edward was baptized into the Catholic faith.

He worked as a laborer for construction.

Edward was a boxer with the Casper Boys and Girls Club in Casper when he was younger. He loved reading, drawing, and being with his family.

He is survived by his sons, Leland Brown Talks and Sam Brown; daughter, Violia Brown; brother, Lynn Brown; sisters, Lorelei Sanchez, Eleanor Maldonado, and Lynn Ray Brown; aunts, Sadi Bell and family, Emma Moss and family, and Catherine Eagle and family; and numerous nieces, nephew , and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Brown, Sr. and Nora Brown; Judy A. Brown, Hiram D. Brown, Marieitta J. Calderon, JoAnn Brown, Amelia Brown, and his grandparents.

