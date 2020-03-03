Nov 5, 1929 – Mar 2, 2020

Doris Oberheu, 90, of Riverton passed away on Monday morning, March 2, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The service will be held at Trinity Lutheran Church Pastor Mark Mumme officiating. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery next to her husband. There will be a reception at Trinity Lutheran Church afterwards.

Doris Grace Robertson was born on November 5, 1929 in Rawlins, Wyoming to Albert and Nellie (Braig) Robertson. She attended school in Rawlins graduating high school in 1948.

She met and married Robert Carl Oberheu on May 14, 1949. Together they had four children: Rick (Rachel) of Delta, CO, Robbin (Davey) of Jackson, WY, Creta of Jackson, WY and Randy (Tristi) of Cody, WY.

They have five grandchildren: Fabrianne (Zach) Privette, Tyson, Jacob (Janell), Adam (April) and Logan, four great grandchildren: Brooks, Jessa, Nichole and Carson.

The couple moved to many communities throughout Mr. Oberheu’s career as a Pastor of Lutheran Churches of the Missouri Synod. The couple and family lived in California, Illinois, Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming, and Colorado. Then they returned to Wyoming to enjoy their retirement. Throughout their callings the family kept and valued the strong friendships made.

When Doris first met Robert she was working as a telephone operator in Rawlins, WY on the old switch boards. After they were married she became a passionate home maker for her family who also enjoyed the outdoors – camping. Doris enjoyed all kinds of music and was an avid book reader. She enjoyed arrowhead hunting, sewing, painting, and her grandchildren.

Doris is survived by her children; grandchildren and great grandchildren with another great grandchild expected. She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Nellie Robertson; and her husband Robert C. Oberheu on April 22, 2019.

Memorials may be made to the Trinity Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School in care of Davis Funeral Home, 2203 West Main Street, Riverton, WY 82501. On-line condolences may be made to the family at www.TheDavisFuneralHome.com.