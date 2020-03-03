Domestic Violence; Highway Crashes keep Deputies Busy

There were 52 calls for service to the dispatch center at the sheriff’s office on Monday, including 20 ambulance calls and three fire calls. Five persons were booked into the detention center which today is responsible for 182 inmates.

Items of note from the call blotter:

Deputies are investigating a reported domestic violence incident in the Shoshoni area. Details were redacted from the report.

A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Highway 28 on South Pass. State Troopers are investigating.

A driver apparently fell asleep at the wheel and crashed their vehicle on the 300 block of Lyons Valley Road around 9:30 p.m. Monday.

The fire calls were for the above noted traffic crashes.