Car vs Pole; Property Destruction; Fraud

Riverton Police responded to 33 calls for service on Monday. From the call log:

A vehicle in the Walmart parking lot struck a light pole at 12:18 p.m.

A report is pending on a report of property destruction at Riverton High School.

Police were advised that a third party allegedly had undertaken fraudulent activity taking out credit cards in the reporting party’s name.

Arrests:

Jeremy Merta, 42, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

Robert Friday, 36, St. Stephens, Arrested. Public Intoxication