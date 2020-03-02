Vehicle crash; Stuck in Snow; Canyon crash; Two arrests

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office reported 88 calls for service from Friday through this morning at 7 a.m. Of those, 40 were for an ambulance and five were for a fire department. Ten persons were booked into the detention center, which today has a population of 183 inmates it is responsible for.

A Juvenile male at the Fremont County Group Home in Riverton dropped a ceramic object on another boys head causing a lump. A citation was issued for unlawful conduct.

A personal injury vehicle crash was reported Friday at 2 p.m. at South 8th West and West Main.

A man and his grandson became stuck in the snow on the Gas Hills Road after 5 p.m. on Friday. Friends responded and brought the two to safety.

An assault reported on Cherry Street in Pavillion is under investigation.

A vehicle struck a rock in the Wind River Canyon and rolled at 6:29 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies provided traffic control while State Troopers investigated.

A shoplifting was reported by a deputy at the Riverton Walmart.

Four of the five fire calls were for a fire alarm. The fifth call was for a response to a vehicle hitting a rock and overturning in the Wind River Canyon.