Robyn J. Duncan, 44, of Riverton, died in Riverton on Friday, February 28, 2020. Visitation will be 5 – 7:00pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 in the Chapel of Mount Hope, Hudson’s Funeral Home. The Visitation will continue 9:00 – 9:40am on Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the Relief Society Room, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 653 Cascade St, Lander, Wyoming. The Funeral Service will follow at 10am in the Chapel. Burial will follow in the Otto Cemetery in Otto, Wyoming.
