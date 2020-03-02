Maldonado named to Third Team All-MW Conference

University of Wyoming redshirt sophomore Hunter Maldonado has been voted Third Team All-Mountain West by members of the media who cover the conference. The all-conference awards as voted by the head coaches will be announced Tuesday.

Maldonado, a native of Colorado Springs, Colo., ranks in the top-10 in 12 different categories in the Mountain West this season. He is sixth in the league in points per game at 16.4 points per night. He also ranks sixth in the conference this season adding four assists per game for the season. He recorded a career-high 10 against Nevada earlier this season. Maldonado also leads the Pokes grabbing 5.6 rebounds per game.

He has had his hand in 49 percent of Wyoming’s baskets this season with 172 field goals and 142 assists. He finished the regular season sixth in field goal percentage in the league at 43 percent. He also ranks No. 13 in the conference in rebounding, as it is the fourth most by a guard in the conference. Maldonado added 35.3 minutes per game this season to rank second in the conference, a year after earning a medical redshirt after an injury.

Wyoming will head to Las Vegas to take part in the 2020 Air Force Reserve MW Basketball Championship at the Thomas and Mack Center. The Cowboys will open on Wednesday in the first round of the tournament against Colorado State at 6 p.m. MT on the Mountain West Network.