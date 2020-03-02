LVHS Nordic Boys and Girls both finish State Runners-up

The Lander Valley High School Nordic Ski Team finished state runners-up in both the Boys and Girls events Friday and Saturday at Pahaska Teepee, near Cody. Jackson Hole High School was the state champion in both events.

In Friday’s 5K Freestyle race, Lander Valley’s Kaleb Simonson finished fourth overall and teammate Connor Mays was fifth to lead the Tigers. Hadley Lobatos finished 21st, Nolan Babits was 22nd, Otis Beason was 23rd, Kameron Brough was 25th and Payson Wirick was 26th for the Tigers.

In Saturday’s 10K Classic, LVHS’s Kaleb Simonson finished second, Connor Mays was 5th, followed by Nolan Babits in 17th, Kameron Brough in 18th, Otis Beason in 24th and Payson Wirick finished 25th.

In Friday’s Girls 5K Freesytle, Lander Valley’s Kaylynn Sandal finished third, Maria Anderson was fifth, Hazel Womack was 8th, Kate Wilmot was ninth, Ursala Anderson was 13th, Shayla Babits was 15th, Kyra Simonson ws 18th and Brianna Rich 19th.

In Saturday’s 10K Classic, Kaylynn Sandal finished fourth overall, Maria Anderson was fifth, Kate Wilmot was 6th, Shayla Babits was 13th, Hazel Womack was 14th, Ursla Anderson was 18th, Kyra Simonson 19th, Brianna Rich 20th and Marlee Jones was 21st.