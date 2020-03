Lander Police had 23 calls over the weekend, including Friday through Monday morning at 7 a.m. There were a few minor calls reported.

Arrests/Citations

A 14-year-old female student at Lander Middle School was cited for using a vaping device.

Deaundre Valarde, 19, Lander, Arrested. Probation Violation

Patrick Lookingbill, 32, Lander, Arrested. Driving Under Suspension