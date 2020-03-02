Liquor license renewals up for Fremont County

The Fremont County Commissioners meet in regular session on Tuesday, March 4th at the courthouse in Lander. Among the items on the agenda is the annual renewal of county liquor licenses, a report from the county planner on two subdivision re-plats and the vacation of a road known as College Farm Road No.441.

After a mid-morning break the commission will also hear from the county’s wellness coordinator, receive an update on the ambulance system operations, and a handful of executive sessions for personnel matters and potential litigation.

Tuesday’s meeting starts at 9 a.m. The public is welcome to attend.