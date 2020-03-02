Jury Trial begins in Fremont County District Court

A jury trial is schedule to begin today in Fremont County District Court in Lander in the case of 29-year-old Sheldon Buckingham who had pleaded not guilty to eight counts of Aggravated Burglary, Aggravated Assaault, Property Destruction, Interference and Felony Stalking.

The charges came out after an incident in Riverton on August 9, 2019 in which he allegedly broke into a dwelling where his ex-wife and another man were occupying. Court documents alleged Buckingham pointed an AR-15 firearm at the couple after which a struggle ensued. Buckingham left the resident and they sprayed his ex wife’s vehicle with bullets from the automatic firearm.

He was bound over on the charges on October 16th.