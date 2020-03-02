Breaking News

I-80 Still closed; Massive pileup near Wamsutter Sunday

Article Updated: March 2, 2020
A massive crash involving dozens of vehicles occurred Sunday afternoon at Creston Junction near Warmsutter. The photo above from Facebook from Baykal Transport.

Here is the latest closure information on Interstate 80: The route is closed Westbound at milepost 134 near Creston Junction for a Multi-vehicle crash cleanup. I-80 is also closed Westbound from Laramie to Wamsutter and Eastbound from Evanston to Creston Jct.

US 287/WYO 789 is closed from Rawlins to Lamont due to winter conditions.

Other closures include US 30 for a crash Crash with a travel lane blocked near Cokeville at milepost 3, Expect delays.

Due to high winds, I-25 from about Wheatland to Cheyenne is closed to light high-profile vehicles due to a blow over risk.

For the latest up to date information, call 511 or log on to wyoroad.info.

Nebraska cattle hauler Tony Gruhn posted this image on Facebook after his rig was involved in that massive pileup on I-80. He reported that he and his cattle all escaped injury.

