I-80 Still closed; Massive pileup near Wamsutter Sunday

Here is the latest closure information on Interstate 80: The route is closed Westbound at milepost 134 near Creston Junction for a Multi-vehicle crash cleanup. I-80 is also closed Westbound from Laramie to Wamsutter and Eastbound from Evanston to Creston Jct.

US 287/WYO 789 is closed from Rawlins to Lamont due to winter conditions.

Other closures include US 30 for a crash Crash with a travel lane blocked near Cokeville at milepost 3, Expect delays.

Due to high winds, I-25 from about Wheatland to Cheyenne is closed to light high-profile vehicles due to a blow over risk.

For the latest up to date information, call 511 or log on to wyoroad.info.