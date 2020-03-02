“Egger” caught; Wallet stolen, $2K rang up on cards

Riverton Police answered 84 calls for service from Friday morning through Monday at 7 a.m. Items of note from the blotter include:

A younger male was cited for Leaving the Scene of an Accident after the vehicle he was driving twice struck a building in the 100 block of North Broadway and fleeing.

An individual “egged” a house in the 3300 block of Riverside Drive, was identified and agreed to clean off the house in lieu of a criminal citation.

A woman reported that her wallet was stolen and that some $2,000 in unauthorized charges were made to a debit card. The victim is working with her bank to clear up the account.

Deputies were advised the multiple doors were stolen from a house under contract in the Dubois Area. A report is pending.

Arrests/Citations:

Colter Vanpatten, 28, Riverton. Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence.

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Desiree Duran, 30, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

Chalice Shakespeare, 53, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication

D’Andre Augustine, 19, Arapahoe,Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Nelson Owens, 32, Riverton. Arrested. Riverton Municipal warrant

Curtis Benson, 44, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant

A 20-year-old Riverton male was issued a citation for Possession of a Controlled Substance.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law.