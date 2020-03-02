Councilors to hear report on proposed half-cent tax

The Riverton City Council will meet in regular session Tuesday night, March 4 at 7 p.m. with a number of items on its agenda.

The council will hear a presentation and hold a public hearing on a resolution that, if approved by the city and two-thirds of the county’s municipalities plus the county commissioners, would place on the ballot a proposal for a half-cent tax to support transportation and economic development.

Councilors will also be asked to approve a contract and fee schedule for Inberg-Miller Engineers for the Hill Street reconstruction project, funded by the one percent For Our Roads tax. Total cost to the city would be just over $40,000. At the conclusion of the design work, the city could go out for bids on the project.

Other items include a change in the lease for space at Riverton Regional Airport for the Transportation Security Agency, or TSA; and an agreement with the FAA to transfer Airport Entitlement Funds this year to the Southwest Wyoming Area Airport at Rock Springs for a major facilities upgrade there.

The council will also received a briefing on the latest developments from the State Legislature in Cheyenne that would impact city operations.

The entire agenda is copied below: