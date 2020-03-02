Apr 16, 1942 – Feb 29, 2020

Carmen Majdic passed away on February 29, 2020 at the Help for Hospice Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM on March 4, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home in Riverton, Wyoming. A memorial mass will be held at 11:00 AM on March 5, 2020 at St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton, Wyoming with Father Ray Rodriguez officiating. Graveside services will be held at a future date.

Mariam Carmen (Trujillo) Majdic was born on April 16, 1942 in Costilla, New Mexico to Eloy and Avelinda (Arellano) Trujillo. She grew up in Rock Springs, Wyoming and several coal towns with her two brothers and five sisters. The family later settled in Hudson, Wyoming where she attended school. She was a proud 1961 graduate of Fremont County Vocational High School. Carmen later graduated from Hollywood Beauty College in Salt Lake City.

After graduation, Carmen owned and operated a small beauty shop in Hudson until she married Jerry Majdic in 1967. Carmen was a proud mother of her two boys, Jerry and Tom, a friend to her special daughter-in-law, Brenda, and a grandmother to her very beloved grandson, JJ. Her family loves her dearly and are grateful for the numerous ways that she supported them until her passing.

Carmen was well known for her kindness and fondness to help others in need. Her cooking and baking skills were enjoyed by many. She was a long-time member of the Church of Ascension in Hudson. Later, her health deemed it necessary that she attend church closer to home and she became a member of St. Margaret’s Catholic Church in Riverton. She was part of the Hudson Homecrafters for many years. After her husband Jerry passed away at the Hospice Home, she became the first volunteer for Help for Health and spent many years grocery shopping and visiting residents as often as she could.

She is survived by her sons, Jerry and wife, Brenda, and Tom; her grandson, JJ; brother, Ed Trujillo and wife, Carol and family; brother-in-law, George Baldes and family; sisters, Cleo Medina and family, Cathy Luoma and husband, Bob and family, Hope Poelma and husband, Edwin and family; sister-in-laws, Charlotte Majdic and Barbara Majdic. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Jerry; two sisters, JoAnn Dollard and Angie Baldes; brother John Trujillo; brother / sister-in-laws, Manuel Arguello, Armando Medina, Art Dollard, John L. Majdic, Elva Trujillo, Julius Majdic, Bud and Mary Ann Majdic, Jack Majdic, and Vince and Jennie Pozun. All of these families include numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and great grandnieces and great grandnephews.

Memorials may be made to Help for Health Hospice Home in care of Davis Funeral Home, 203 West Main Street, Riverton, Wyoming 82501.

