Boss Moss..A Legacy Still Growing

Written by The Voice Of The Chiefs Cody Beers



Aleta Moss’ legacy as girls basketball coach at Wyoming Indian High School inspires many. And she’s not finished; in fact, far from it. Not even close. She’s been there, toiling during the many seasons and many off-seasons, year in and year out, since 1989. The numbers are amazing.



32 seasons (including this year, 24-3, 2020).

600 wins (an average of 18.75 wins per season (.729 win percentage)).

222 losses (an average of 6.9 losses per season).

3 state championships (2003, 2004, 2019).

4 second-place state finishes (1991, 1995, 2017, 2018).

5 third-place state finishes (1995, 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015).

Statistics for this story are courtesy of wyoming-basketball.com.

She’s known as Boss Moss, whether it’s on the Wind River, Fremont County or the State of Wyoming.

This Thursday, 6 p.m., at Natrona County High School in Casper, another state-championship quest begins for Boss Moss and the 24-3 Lady Chiefs when they meet Southeast in the first round of the 2A State Tournament.

Her Wyoming Indian basketball partner, Chiefs Coach Craig Ferris, has left a remarkable impact, too, on basketball on the Wind River Reservation and around Wyoming, and then, of course, the legendary Alfred Redman, Sr., who coached the Chiefs for 23 seasons and whose legacy will live forever in Chiefs history.

In his 15th year coaching the Chiefs, according to wyoming-basketball.com, Ferris’ teams are 330-93 (.780 win percentage), with an average season record of 22-6 in those 15 seasons. Ferris’ teams have won 5 state championships (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2019) and finished second 2 times (2011, 2007).

This Thursday, at 7:30 p.m., Ferris and his 20-6 Chiefs team meet Pine Bluffs in the first round of the 2A State Tournament at Natrona County High School in Casper.

The Wyoming Indian High School gymnasium was named in honor last year for Alred Redman, Sr., and for good reason. In 23 seasons coaching the Chiefs, according to wyoming-basketball.com, the Redman-coached Chiefs went 424-122 (.776 win percentage) with 6 state championships (1984, 1985, 1989, 1991, 1993, 2001). The Chiefs also finished second 5 times (1986, 1994, 1997, 2000, 2004), and third 3 times (1987, 1995, 2003).

Season by season for the Lady Chiefs under Coach Aleta Moss: