Boss Moss..A Legacy Still Growing

News Director
Article Updated: March 2, 2020
Jaden Ferris , Aleta Moss, Angela Astoria

Written by The Voice Of The Chiefs Cody Beers

Aleta Moss’ legacy as girls basketball coach at Wyoming Indian High School inspires many. And she’s not finished; in fact, far from it. Not even close. She’s been there, toiling during the many seasons and many off-seasons, year in and year out, since 1989. The numbers are amazing.

32 seasons (including this year, 24-3, 2020).

600 wins (an average of 18.75 wins per season (.729 win percentage)).

222 losses (an average of 6.9 losses per season).

3 state championships (2003, 2004, 2019).

4 second-place state finishes (1991, 1995, 2017, 2018).

5 third-place state finishes (1995, 2005, 2006, 2014, 2015).

Statistics for this story are courtesy of wyoming-basketball.com.

She’s known as Boss Moss, whether it’s on the Wind River, Fremont County or the State of Wyoming.

This Thursday, 6 p.m., at Natrona County High School in Casper, another state-championship quest begins for Boss Moss and the 24-3 Lady Chiefs when they meet Southeast in the first round of the 2A State Tournament.

Her Wyoming Indian basketball partner, Chiefs Coach Craig Ferris, has left a remarkable impact, too, on basketball on the Wind River Reservation and around Wyoming, and then, of course, the legendary Alfred Redman, Sr., who coached the Chiefs for 23 seasons and whose legacy will live forever in Chiefs history.

In his 15th year coaching the Chiefs, according to wyoming-basketball.com, Ferris’ teams are 330-93 (.780 win percentage), with an average season record of 22-6 in those 15 seasons. Ferris’ teams have won 5 state championships (2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2019) and finished second 2 times (2011, 2007).

This Thursday, at 7:30 p.m., Ferris and his 20-6 Chiefs team meet Pine Bluffs in the first round of the 2A State Tournament at Natrona County High School in Casper.

The Wyoming Indian High School gymnasium was named in honor last year for Alred Redman, Sr., and for good reason. In 23 seasons coaching the Chiefs, according to wyoming-basketball.com, the Redman-coached Chiefs went 424-122 (.776 win percentage) with 6 state championships (1984, 1985, 1989, 1991, 1993, 2001). The Chiefs also finished second 5 times (1986, 1994, 1997, 2000, 2004), and third 3 times (1987, 1995, 2003).

Season by season for the Lady Chiefs under Coach Aleta Moss:

2019 2A 28 1 0.966 1st Aleta Moss
2018 2A 21 8 0.724 2nd Aleta Moss
2017 2A 24 5 0.828 2nd Aleta Moss
2016 2A 16 11 0.593 Qual Aleta Moss
2015 2A 19 8 0.704 3rd Aleta Moss
2014 2A 18 10 0.643 3rd Aleta Moss
2013 2A 15 11 0.577 DNQ Aleta Moss
2012 2A 21 9 0.700 Qual Aleta Moss
2011 2A 23 7 0.767 Qual Aleta Moss
2010 2A 22 5 0.815 Qual Aleta Moss
2009 2A 22 8 0.733 Qual Aleta Moss
2008 2A 23 8 0.742 Conso Aleta Moss
2007 2A 22 6 0.786 Qual Aleta Moss
2006 2A 25 4 0.862 3rd Aleta Moss
2005 2A 22 4 0.846 3rd Aleta Moss
2004 2A 25 2 0.926 1st Aleta Moss
2003 2A 23 2 0.920 1st Aleta Moss
2002 2A 20 5 0.800 Conso Aleta Moss
2001 2A 16 11 0.593 Qual Aleta Moss
2000 2A 8 12 0.400 DNQ Aleta Moss
1999 2A 20 5 0.800 3rd Aleta Moss
1998 2A 20 5 0.800 Conso Aleta Moss
1997 2A 16 8 0.667 Qual Aleta Moss
1996 2A 13 10 0.565 Qual Aleta Moss
1995 2A 18 5 0.783 2nd Aleta Moss
1994 2A 16 7 0.696 Conso Aleta Moss
1993 2A 12 6 0.667 DNQ Aleta Moss
1992 2A 6 17 0.261 DNQ Aleta Moss
1991 2A 17 6 0.739 2nd Aleta Moss
1990 2A 13 6 0.684 DNQ Aleta Moss
1989 2A 12 7 0.632 DNQ Aleta Moss

