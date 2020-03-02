Baldes kicks off campaign for HD55 Seat

And the race is on. Saturday night Libertarian Bethany Baldes of Riverton held a campaign kick-off event for her second run for the Wyoming State House of Representative, HD 55. In 2018, Baldes narrowly lost to incumbent David Miller, who earlier announced he would not seek another term.

On her campaign website, Baldes said why she is seeking the seat:

“Like you, Riverton is my home and it has been my entire life. It is important to me that Riverton is a place where residents and their families have the opportunity to thrive and prosper. Together with partners in our city and across the state, I have made it my mission to build a community where families can feel safe and connected, where businesses feel welcome, and where innovation and economic diversity can lead Wyoming to financial stability,” she wrote.

“When I ran for this seat in 2018, I had the opportunity to get to know our city even better than before. In 2020, I will run again, and I hope to have you there with me. Together we can find real solutions to real problems facing our community. We will work to ensure continued rural healthcare access is consistently available for Riverton, work with industry leaders in energy, agriculture, and more to bring new opportunities to keep our young families close to home, and strengthen our community to continue to improve our public safety.”