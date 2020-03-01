Lady Chiefs win Regionals; Aleta Moss gets 600th win

It was a stellar night for the Wyoming Indian Lady Chiefs. Not only did the Class 2A defending state champions win the regional tournament, but Coach Aleta Moss picked up her 600th career win in the game. The Lady Chiefs now advance to the state tournament as the West’s number one seed where they’ll play Southeast Thursday evening at Natrona County High School in the first round. Saturday afternoon, it was all Lady Chiefs as they rolled to a 62-27 blow out victory over the Rocky Mountain Lady Grizzlies.

The Wyomng Indian Lady Chiefs presented Coach Aleta Moss with this award after her 600th victory Saturday evening. Wyotoday photo by Cody Beers.

The victorious Lady Chiefs posed for photos after winning the West 2A Regional. Wyotoday.com photo by Cody Beers

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs, meanwhile lost the title game on the boys side 67-60 to Rocky Mountain. As the West’s number two seek, the Chiefs will begin state tournament play Thursday versus Pine Bluffs at 7:30 p.m. at Natrona County High School. Pine Bluffs, the previous number one team from the East, was upset 71-52 in the quarterfinals by Big Horn, but they went on to win third place.

The St. Stephens Eagles, after scoring 81 points in the quarterfinals and beating Cokeville in overtime, they fell to Saratoga who put up 81 points on the Eagles in the semi finals. The Eagles then defeated cross-county rival Dubois 87-60 to move into the third place game, which they then lost to Farson-Eden 67-53. As the fourth seed from the West, St. Stephens will play the East’s s #1 Upton at 9 p.m. at the Casper Events Center Thursday evening.

The season came to an end for both the Wind River and Shoshoni Boys and Girls and the Dubois Rams Boys with losses on Saturday morning. The Lady Cougars lost a heart-breaker to Kemmerer in overtime 47-45 on a steal and a basket by Kemmerer in the final seconds. The Cougars fell hard to the Kemmerer Rangers in the boys game 61-37. Shoshoni’s Lady Blue lost Saturday out with a 48-24 loss to Wind River. The Shoshoni Boys had a tremendous comeback in their loser out game against Greybull. Trailing by 19 points at one point late in the third quarter, the Wranglers answered the bell in the fourth quarter on a 17-0 run to tie the score at 41 before finally falling 47-42. Dubois made it to the Saturday loser out game before falling to Cross county rival St. Stephens. 87-60.