Wolverines, Tigers, Warriors each earn a Individual Title

Riverton’s Ridge Briggs, Lander Valley’s Jack Sweeney and Worland’s Luke Goncalves all wrestled their way to state championships at the Class 3A State Wrestling Tournament in Casper.

3A Team Scores 1 – Star Valley 244.0; 2 – Douglas 198.0; 3 – Worland 168.54; Powell 158.5; 4 – Lyman 117.0; 6 – Cody 116.0; 7 – Pinedale 107.5 8 – Burns-Pine Bluffs 94.0; 9 – Riverton 87.0; 10 – Rawlins 69.0; 11 – Buffalo 59.0; 12 – Newcastle-Upton 58.0; 13 – Wheatland 56.5; 14 – Lander Valley 47.0; 15 – Jackson 46.0; 16 – Mountain View 40.0; 17 – Torrington 30.0



Riverton Results:

145 – Ridge Briggs (51-2) placed 1st. State Champion

152 – Tray Hyatt (40-11) placed 3rd

195 – Kaden Gantenbein (32-13) placed 3rd

Lander Valley Results:

132 – Gabriel Harris (18-17) placed 6th

170 – Jack Sweeney (44-3) placed 1st – State Champion

Worland Results:

106 – Anthony Martinez (32-11) placed 2nd

113 – Domanic Hartley (23-8) placed 3rd

120 – Daniel Weyrich (28-14) placed 4th

120 – Kyle Anderson (26-11) placed 6th

126 – Ross Goncalves (21-16) placed 5th

160 – Luke Goncalves (40-4) placed 1st – State Champion

170 – Lane McBee (35-13) placed 3rd

220 – Brody Hernandez (26-12) placed 4th