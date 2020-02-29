Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs in the Title games today

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs both are both in the championship today in the Western Regional Basketball Tournament in Riverton. The Lady Chiefs defeated Kemmerer 57 to 29 in the semi’s and will face Rocky Mountain in the final this afternoon at 2:30 at Riverton High School. Meanwhile, the Chiefs knocked off Tongue River 69 to 64 to advance to the boys final, also against Rocky Mountain, at 4 p.m. at RHS.

In Consolation bracket games Friday, Wind River’s Lady Cougars eliminated the Shoshoni Lady Blue 48 to 24 to advance to another loser out game this morning at 8 a.m. against Kemmerer. The Wind River boys, meanwhile, eliminated Riverside 67-48 to advance to the consolation semi=final, also against Kemmerer at 9:30 this morning. The winners of the two games advance to the state tournament. For the losers, the season is over.

In Lander at the Class 1A Western Regional, it will be St. Stephens vs Dubois in an all Fremont County elimination game this morning at 9:30 at the Bob Carey Memorial Fieldhouse at Lander Valley High School. St. Stephens lost to Saratoga in the semi-finals last night 81-62 while Dubois eliminated Meeteetese 53-42. Saratoga and Encampment, Carbon County neighbors, will meet in the finals. The winner between the Eagles and Rams will advance to state, the loser’s season is over.

The St. Stephens girls were eliminated Friday by Burlington 76-44.

Shoshoni’s boys and girls both lost Friday and their season is over. The Wranglers lost to Greybull 47-42 after trailing by 19 in the third quarter. The Wranglers mounted a 17-0 run to tied the score at 41 before Greybull held on for the win. The Lady Blue, meanwhile, lost to cross county rival Wind River 48-24 to have their season ended.