Shoshoni grabs Third Place at 2A State Wrestling Finals

Article Updated: March 1, 2020
The Shoshoni Wranglers captured third place at the state wrestling tournament. This bronze Wrangler Cowboy sits out in front of the Shoshoni schools. Wyotoday.com photo by Ernie Over

The Shoshoni Wrangers and Thermopolis Bobcats each had one State Champion at the Wyoming High School Wresting Tournament in Casper. Shoshoni finished behind defending state champion Moorcroft and conference opponent Lovell. Wind River finished 10th.

1. Moorcroft 203.5, 2. Lovell 137.0, 3. Shoshoni 129.0, 4. Cokeville 119.0, 5. Southeast 117.5, 6. Thermopolis 114.0, 7. Wright 113.5, 8. Greybull/Riverside 112.0, 9. Kemmerer 110.0, 10. Wind River 104.0, 11. Hulett 96.5, 12. Lusk 81.5, 13. Glenrock 80.5, 14. Big Piney 76.5, 15. Lingle-Ft Laramie 57.0, 16. Rocky Mountain 46.5, 17. Tongue River 31.0, 18. Sundance 26.0, 19. Saratoga 21.5, 20. H.E.M 14.0, 21. Dubois 4.0, 22. Wyoming Indian 3.0

Shoshoni Results:

113 – Nicky Knigge (29-21) placed 5th

132- James Knigge (42-10) placed 3rd-

138 – Pehton Truempler (35-11) placed 5th 

145 – Kadon DeWitt (20-13) placed 4th

152 – Tryston Truempler (38-8) placed 1st – State Champion

160 – Duke Gibble (27-13) placed 5th

220 – Jonathan Hilder (26-15) placed 5th

Wind River Results:

106 – KC Gibson (25-15) placed 2nd 

170 – Colter Collver (22-16) placed 6th 

195 – Colton Befus (28-6) placed 2nd 

220 – Tucker Jensen (23-9) placed 3rd

285 – Cole Barrett (16-11) placed 5th

Dubois Results:

113 – Isaac Struna (36-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.

Wyoming Indian Results:

195 – Jaden Blackbird (8-18) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points

Thermopolis Results:

126 – Wyatt McDermott (24-8) placed 4th

145 – Roedy Farrell (29-11) placed 2nd 

182 – Riley Shaffer (32-9) placed 2nd 

220 – Logan Cole (31-4) placed 1st – State Champion

285 – Remington Ferree (18-4) placed 3rd

