Shoshoni grabs Third Place at 2A State Wrestling Finals

The Shoshoni Wrangers and Thermopolis Bobcats each had one State Champion at the Wyoming High School Wresting Tournament in Casper. Shoshoni finished behind defending state champion Moorcroft and conference opponent Lovell. Wind River finished 10th.
1. Moorcroft 203.5, 2. Lovell 137.0, 3. Shoshoni 129.0, 4. Cokeville 119.0, 5. Southeast 117.5, 6. Thermopolis 114.0, 7. Wright 113.5, 8. Greybull/Riverside 112.0, 9. Kemmerer 110.0, 10. Wind River 104.0, 11. Hulett 96.5, 12. Lusk 81.5, 13. Glenrock 80.5, 14. Big Piney 76.5, 15. Lingle-Ft Laramie 57.0, 16. Rocky Mountain 46.5, 17. Tongue River 31.0, 18. Sundance 26.0, 19. Saratoga 21.5, 20. H.E.M 14.0, 21. Dubois 4.0, 22. Wyoming Indian 3.0
Shoshoni Results:
113 – Nicky Knigge (29-21) placed 5th
132- James Knigge (42-10) placed 3rd-
138 – Pehton Truempler (35-11) placed 5th
145 – Kadon DeWitt (20-13) placed 4th
152 – Tryston Truempler (38-8) placed 1st – State Champion
160 – Duke Gibble (27-13) placed 5th
220 – Jonathan Hilder (26-15) placed 5th
Wind River Results:
106 – KC Gibson (25-15) placed 2nd
170 – Colter Collver (22-16) placed 6th
195 – Colton Befus (28-6) placed 2nd
220 – Tucker Jensen (23-9) placed 3rd
285 – Cole Barrett (16-11) placed 5th
Dubois Results:
113 – Isaac Struna (36-14) place is unknown and scored 4.0 team points.
Wyoming Indian Results:
195 – Jaden Blackbird (8-18) place is unknown and scored 3.0 team points
Thermopolis Results:
126 – Wyatt McDermott (24-8) placed 4th
145 – Roedy Farrell (29-11) placed 2nd
182 – Riley Shaffer (32-9) placed 2nd
220 – Logan Cole (31-4) placed 1st – State Champion
285 – Remington Ferree (18-4) placed 3rd