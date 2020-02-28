Wyoming Indian Advances; St. Stephens Boys win in OT

The Wyoming Indian Chiefs and Lady Chiefs both won in Thursday’s first round of the Western Regional Basketball Tournament in Riverton, advancing to the semi-final round. The result was the opposite for the Wind River Cougars and Lady Cougars and for the Shoshoni Wranglers and Lady Blue, who all fell into the consolation bracket with losses.

In the Class 1A Western Regional at Lander, St. Stephens was held at bay by Cokeville until overtime when the Eagles flew away outscoring the Panthers 19-7 in the final four minute frame. The Dubois Rams lost a first round game and play today in the consolation bracket.

Here are Thursday’s results and Friday’s schedule

THURSDAY Class 1A Boys – Lander:

Game 1: F(SW-2) Saratoga 58 (NW-3) Burlington 51

Game 2: F(NW-1) St. Stephens 81 (SW-4) Cokeville 69 – OT (Eagles out-scored Panthers 19-7 in extra period)

Game 3: (SW-1) Encampment 80 (NW-4) Dubois 39

Game 4: F(SW-3) Farson-Eden 48 (NW-2) Meeteetse 28

Today’s Boys Class 1A Schedule – Lander:

Game 8: Burlington vs. Cokeville, 10 a.m. (FH) (Loser Out)

Game 9: Dubois vs. Meeteetse, 10 a.m. (Aux) (Loser Out) -KDNO, 101.7

Game 5: Saratoga vs. St. Stephens, 2:30 p.m. (FH) – KVOW,1450

Game 6: Encampment vs. Farson-Eden, 4:10 p.m. (FH)

THURSDAY, FEB. 27 Class 2A Boys – Riverton:

Game 1: (NW-1) Rocky Mountain 61 (SW-4) Shoshoni 26

Game 2: (SW-2) Kemmerer 39 (NW-3) Greybull 35

Game 3: (NW-2) Tongue River 53 (SW-3) Wind River 30

Game 4: (SW-1) Wyoming Indian 81 (NW-4) Riverside 48 – Derek Nipwater 28 pts (3 dunks) for Chiefs

Today’s Class 2A Boys Schedule – Riverton:

Game 8: Shoshoni vs. Greybull, 10 a.m. (RHS) (Loser Out) – KTAK, 93.9

Game 9: Wind River vs. Riverside, 1 p.m. (RHS) (Loser Out) – KTAK, 93.0

Game 5: Rocky Mountain vs. Kemmerer, 4:30 p.m. (RHS)

Game 6: Tongue River vs. Wyoming Indian, 7:30 p.m. (RHS) – KFCW, 93.1

Girls:

THURSDAY, FEB. 27 Class 1-A Girls – Lander:

Game 1: (SW-2) Little Snake River 45 (NW-3) Ten Sleep 28

Game 2: (SW-4) Farson-Eden 43 (NW-1) Meeteetse 39

Game 3: (SW-1) Cokeville 59 (NW-4) St. Stephens 8

Game 4: (SW-3) Saratoga 55 (NW-2) Burlington 44

Today’s Class 1-A Girls Schedule – Lander

Game 8: Ten Sleep vs. Meeteetse, 11:40 a.m. (FH) (Loser Out)

Game 9: St. Stephens vs. Burlington, 11:40 a.m. (Aux) (Loser Out) – KVOW Listen Live

Game 5: Little Snake River vs. Farson-Eden, 5:50 p.m. (FH)

Game 6: Cokeville vs. Saratoga, 7:30 p.m. (FH)

THURSDAY, FEB. 27 – 2-A Girls – Riverton:

Game 1: (NW-1) Rocky Mountain 47 (SW-4) Shoshoni 34

Game 2: (NW-3) Riverside 41(SW-2) Wind River 36

Game 3: (SW-3) Kemmerer 50 (NW-2) Greybull 38

Game 4: (SW-1) Wyoming Indian 57 (NW-4) Tongue River 29

Today’s Girls 2-A Schedule – Riverton

Game 8: Shoshoni vs. Wind River, 8:30 a.m. (RHS) (Loser Out) – KTAK Listen Live

Game 9: Greybull vs. Tongue River, 11:30 a.m. (RHS) (Loser Out)

Game 5: Rocky Mountain vs. Riverside, 3 p.m. (RHS)

Game 6: Kemmerer vs. Wyoming Indian, 6 p.m. (RHS) – KFCW Listen Live

