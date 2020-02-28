U.S. Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch to Speak at UW

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Neil M. Gorsuch will visit the University of Wyoming College of Law and campus Sept. 16-17 in honor of the College of Law’s 100th anniversary. Gorsuch will make two public appearances where the public can attend.

Gorsuch will appear in an afternoon event centered on “Access to Justice” and the release of his recent book, “A Republic, If You Can Keep It,” Thursday, Sept. 17. Gorsuch will answer questions in a fireside chat format, including selected questions submitted by UW College of Law students.

Organizers of the event plan to reserve about 350 seats in the 685-seat Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts concert hall for the UW law school and members of the Wyoming judiciary. Limited tickets will be open to the public on a first-come, first-served basis beginning in July. Tickets will be $10 for UW employees and students, and $25 for the public.

Gorsuch also will speak at the UW College of Law’s Centennial Celebration Gala that same evening at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. The Supreme Court justice will once again answer questions in a fireside chat format, and the evening will include appearances from former Wyoming U.S. Sen. Alan Simpson and retired Wyoming Supreme Court Justice Marilyn S. Kite. Tickets for the gala dinner celebration will be available beginning in April and will be $175 each.

Signed copies of the justice’s new book can be purchased before Sept. 17 at the University Store and also will be available for an on-site purchase at each event. Advance purchase is encouraged.

More details on events and tickets will be made available at a later date.

About Neil Gorsuch

Neil M. Gorsuch, associate justice, was born in Denver, Colo., Aug. 29, 1967. He and his wife, Louise, have two daughters. He received a B.A. degree from Columbia University, a Juris Doctorate from Harvard Law School and a D.Phil. from Oxford University.

He served as a law clerk to Judge David B. Sentelle of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and as a law clerk to Justice Byron White and Justice Anthony M. Kennedy of the Supreme Court of the United States.

From 1995-2005, he was in private practice and, from 2005-06, he was principal deputy associate attorney general at the U.S. Department of Justice. He was appointed to the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 10th Circuit in 2006.

Gorsuch served on the Standing Committee on Rules for Practice and Procedure of the U.S. Judicial Conference, and as chairman of the Advisory Committee on Rules of Appellate Procedure. He taught at the University of Colorado Law School. President Donald J. Trump nominated him as an associate justice of the U.S