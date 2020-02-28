Stereo taken from vehicle; Shoplifting at Walmart

Riverton Police reported 26 calls for service on Thursday. Items of note from the call blotter included:

Mark’s Auto Sales on South Federal Boulevard said a stereo was removed rom a vehicle parked on its lot. Value of the radio was set at $250. There are no suspects.

A shoplifting incident was reported at the Walmart store by a individual wearing a blue jacket with a silver stripe on the shoulders, light blue jeans, black tennis shoes with neon detailing. The suspect escaped through the Garden Center heading south. A report is pending.

Arrests:

Rosendo Mendoza, 24, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

Melanie McAdams, 37, Riverton, Arrested. Public Intoxication