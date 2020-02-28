Snowmobile Crash Reported

Over the past 24 hours ending at 7 a.m. on Friday the dispatch center at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office in Lander responded to 44 calls for service, including 22 requests for an ambulance and three fire calls. Four persons were booked into the county detention center which has a population Friday morning of 181 inmates it is responsible for.

Items of note from the call blotter include:

A report was not completed on a call informing the FCSO of a snowmobile crash by the Crooked Creek Lodge above Dubois at 3:22 p.m. Thursday. Medical assistance was apparently refused by the victim.

Just after 1 a.m. on Friday morning, a call was received that a vehicle had slid off the road at milepost 119 on U.S 26.

A vehicle fire was reported involving a Buick Sedan was was totally destroyed at 5:43 in the 1200 block of the 17-Mile-Road on the Wind River Reservation. There were no injuries.