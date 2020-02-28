RMS band to Utah; Staff Retirements/Resignations accepted

The Riverton School Board met this week and approved a number of action items, including:

• An out-of-state travel request for RMS 8th Grade Band to travel to Layton, UT in May 2020 for the Music in the Parks was approved.

• The board accepted a Johnson O’Malley (JOM) grant award of $24,151.52 for the 2019-2020 school year.

• The Board approved an amendment to Article IV, Section 3 of the Fremont County School District 25 Recreation Board bylaws that removed the number of unexcused absences required for dismissal from the board.

• The Board accepted the retirement request of RMS 6th Grade Resource Teacher Patricia Wederski effective the end of the 2019-2020 school year.

• The Board accepted the resignations of RHS Social Studies Teacher Nik Cessna effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year; Frontier Academy Teacher Tina Chandler effective June 10, 2020 and Jackson 3rd Grade Teacher Valerie Mitchell effective at the end of the 2019-2020 school year.