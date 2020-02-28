Museum Exhibit in Lander features items collected by travelers around the World

Despite its isolation, Lander people have travelled, often widely. It was difficult in the early days to make the journeys, but Landerites visited other cities, states and countries.

A new display in the lobby of the Lander Pioneer Museum shows off items Lander folks collected in their travels both past and present. Items collected in the early 20th century by Lander missionaries are on display as are other items.

﻿Also on display through the spring is a collection of Bearing Sea Eskimo artwork collected more recently by Lander’s Jade Morton. Morton, currently the Principal of Baldwin Creek School, taught in Alaska and the intricate craftsmanship of the Native People caught his eye. He collected walrus ivory carvings, scrimshaw and sealskin toys and clothing, some of which is on display in the Lander Museum lobby.