Thefts; Fraud; Burglary; Animal Abuse all reported

In the 24 hours that ended at 7 a.m. Thursday, there were 51 calls for service logged into the dispatch center at the Fremont County Sheriff’s Department. Six persons were booked into the detention center, which today has an inmate population of 183 prisoners. Of those, one is on home detention and two are being held out of the county.

Items of note from the FCSO Blotter:

An animal abuse case from the Pavillion area involving cattle is being investigated.

A trailer theft was reported the 900 block of Linda Lee Street in Riverton.

A motorist found a boat trolling motor on Highway 789 near milepost 88.

A resident of Lander called to report a credit card fraud. A report was taken.

A burglary was reported in a shop on Riverview Road outside of Riverton

An open gate was found at a pasture on North 2nd street outside of Lander and two horses were reported missing

Deputies, Firefighters and an AMR Ambulance responded to a call on Alaska Road where a carbon monoxide alarm was going off. Occupants there began to feel sick and fled the house out to the road.