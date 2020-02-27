St. John’s Health Presents: How to Avoid the Cardiologist!

Would you like to be able to avoid any visits to a cardiologist? St. John’s Health is doing its best to help people stay away from this particular doctor visit.



Cardiologist William Mullen, MD, and cardiology nurse practitioner Stephanie Ferris, will be presenting a workshop titled “How to Avoid Seeing a Cardiologist: A Practical Overview for Men and Women.” The presentation will be given on Friday, February 28, from 1:00-2:00 pm at the Senior Center of Jackson Hole. The Senior Center address is 830 E. Hansen.





Attendees will learn helpful information for heart health. Topics for the presentation will be: diet, other game changers, and shoveling snow and other risks.



If you are unable to make it to Jackson, the same presentation will be given in Pinedale on Thursday, March 26, 2020, from 6:00-7:000 pm at the Sublette County Public Library. The address for the library is 155 S Tyler Avenue.

