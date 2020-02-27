Rifles Stolen; Trailer comes off of hitch, hits vehicle

To hunting rifles were discovered missing from a residence on Adams Street. There was no obvious signs of a break-in. Police recovered evidence at the scene.

A resident on Washakie street reported someone entered an unlocked garage and threw items from inside out onto the yard, including knives and a hammer.

A hitch came off of a 5th wheel in the Safeway Parking lot and the trailer rolled into a parked vehicle. No citations issued.

Arrests/Citations

Jonathan Antelope, 23, Lander, Cited for Shoplifting a $3 value Sharpie pen from Mr. D’s Food Center

Michael Widick, 46, Lander, Arrested. Fremont County warrant, Criminal Obstruction, Child Abandonment.

Jeryd Leonard, 26, Lander, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, No Interlock Device, Possession, No Insurance.

All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law