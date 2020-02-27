Oversnow travel in YNP closing starting March 1st

Roads in Yellowstone National Park will begin to close to oversnow travel on March 1. Spring plowing will start as road segments close. All oversnow travel will end for the season March 15, at 9 p.m. Weather permitting, some park roads will reopen to automobile travel April 17, at 8 a.m.

Road Closure Dates (gates close at 9 p.m.)

March 1, East Entrance to Lake Butte Overlook (Sylvan Pass), Mammoth Hot Springs to Norris

March 3, Norris to Madison, Norris to Canyon Village

March 15, all remaining groomed roads

At Mammoth Hot Springs, the Gift Shop, Ski Shop, and food services will close March 2. The Mammoth Hot Springs Campground, Yellowstone General Store, Post Office, Medical Clinic, Albright Visitor Center, and self-serve fuel pumps remain open all year.

At Old Faithful, Old Faithful Snow Lodge & Cabins close March 1. The Bear Den Gift Shop, the Geyser Grill, and the Old Faithful Visitor Education Center will close March 15.

At Tower Junction, self-serve fuel pumps are available all year.

The road from the park’s North Entrance at Gardiner, Montana, through Mammoth Hot Springs to Cooke City, Montana, is open to automobiles all year.

Visitors driving to and in the park during the spring should have flexible travel plans and be prepared for changing weather conditions. Temporary travel restrictions or closures can occur at any time. For the most current information on road conditions and closures, visit Park Roads or call 307-344-2117 for recorded information. In addition, sign up to receive Yellowstone road alerts on your mobile phone by texting “82190” to 888-777 (an automatic text reply will confirm receipt and provide instructions).

