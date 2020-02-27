Breaking News

Let’s Talk Fremont Part Two 02/27/20

Rusty W
February 27, 2020
Ernie’s second guest was Rene Schell from the Lander Regional Office of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department. Topics included winter conditions, March season meeting, Coffee with a Warden, Ice Fishing and the Wyoming Outdoor weekend coming in May.

