Horse bites off woman’s finger; Medicine stolen

Riverton Police answered 27 calls on Wednesday. From the call blotter:

Police were called to City Park just after 9 a.m. for an unresponsive man in the band shell. The man was deceased. An investigation is underway.

A report is pending in a case from Arapahoe Drive where an individual was allegedly caught steeling prescribed medication. A report is pending.

Officers provided an escort to the hospital upon a report of a woman having a finger bitten off by a horse. The woman was being transported by private vehicle northbound on Federal when police were notified.

A resident on Redwood Avenue called to report that someone had removed the registration sticker from their vehicle’s license plate.

Arrests:

Tyrone Surrell,48, Riverton, Arrested. Probation Violation.

Roert Addison, 31, Ethete, Arrested. Public Intoxication.

All persons arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law