Sep 15, 1971 – Feb 21, 2020

Bruce Hinkley, 48, of Riverton passed away at his home on Friday, February 21, 2020. A viewing will be held on Friday, March 6, 2019 at Davis Funeral Home from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm and again on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Davis Funeral Home from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. The funeral will be held on at 11:00 am on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Davis Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Mountain View Cemetery with full military honors.

Bruce William Hinkley was born on September 15, 1971 in Bismarck, ND to Ted and Penelope “Penny” (White) Hinkley. When Bruce was in first grade his family moved to Riverton, WY and he made it his forever home. He graduated from Riverton High School where he holds the 110 High Hurdles record.

Bruce served in the U.S. Army for 10 years, before honorably being discharged.

On August 11, 2018 he married Megan Wegner at the Reach Club House.

Bruce enjoyed being a sports referee for football, basketball, and baseball.

He is survived by his wife, Megan Hinkley; sons, Tristan Bruce William Hinkley, Zander Charles John Hinkley, and Brayden Joseph Anderson; daughters, Zayden Sue Marie Hinkley and Ashlyn Kay Anderson; brother, Chuck Hinkley and wife, Joy; sisters, Sue Scott and husband, Neil, and Pamm Egan and husband Bill; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ted and Penny Hinkley; brother, John Patrick Hinkley: nephew, Tommy Egan.

