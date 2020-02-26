Theft of Electronics; Crashes, Shoplifting; Arrests

February 21-24

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office Disptach Center received 109 calls for service over the weekend, including 56 ambulance calls. Fifteen persons were booked into the detention center which has a population of 189 inmates. Of those, one is on home detention and three inmates are being held outside of the facility.

From the call log:

A report was received of the theft of an iPod and an iPad stolen from a residence on Honor Farm Road near Riverton.

A number of hit-and-run vehicle crashes were reported and a rollover was reported on the Sand Draw Highway.

One shoplifting incident was reported at the Riverton Walmart. The