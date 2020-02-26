Pornography; Burglary; Thefts; Eluding Police

Tuesday

The School Resource officer at Lander Valley High School is investigating an incident in which a student allegedly took a nude photo of herself in a school bathroom and then posted it on Social Media. School officials told police they are concerned for the safety of the student from such an inappropriate action.

A mobile home on Wood Street was burglarized on Sunday. A report was taken the the scene was documented.

A mailbox on McDougall street was struck. A report was taken.

Monday

The Maverik Country Store reported a theft by a male and female who fled the store with alcohol, sunglasses and a phone charger. Total value about $60.

Firefighters were called to an address on Buena Vista where a natural gas line had been struck. There was no fire.

A California woman was involved in a hit and run crash at the Oxbow Restaurant and then fled on Mail Street. The driver failed to stop for police and ended up crashing into the rock wall at 10th and Main at the Tiger Business Park (former site of the high school). The unidentified woman was transported to the hospital. The Wyoming Highway Patrol is investigating.

Arrested:

Andrew Barrows, 4, Lander. Arrested. Fremont County warrant.

A 17-year-male juvenile was cited for a Stop Sign violation after a two vehicle crash at North 9th and Lincoln Streets. There were no injuries.

Dionn Poston, 38, Lander, Cited for Improper Backing after hitting another car in the 600 block of Main and driving away.

Daniel Ray Wiess, 45, Riverton, Arrested. Driving While Under the Influence. Cited. Driving Under Suspension, No Insurance and Inoperable light.

All persons arrested or cited. are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law