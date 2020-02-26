Man found dead at City Park

Riverton Police were called early this morning to City Park where a man was found deceased inside the band shell. The man’s identity was not immediately released, nor was an initial cause of death.

Temperatures in Riverton reached below zero Wednesday morning.

The band shell has been a popular destination for itinerants who hang out in the area during the day. Since the Riverton Police Department stepped up patrols in the area, less problems have been noted in the park.

The Police and Coroner’s office are conducting an investigation into the death.