Let’s Talk Fremont Part Two 02/26/20

Rusty W
Article Updated: February 26, 2020
For the second part of Let’s Talk, CWC Theatre Director Joey West appeared with Abigail Larson and Seth Bonham to promote the college production of Annie Get Your Gun coming starting March 6th.


Joey West with Abigail Larson and Seth Bonham

