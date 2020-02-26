Handgun stolen from car; Thefts; Man stabbed

Monday 2/24

There were 21 calls for service, including…

Police were notified of an alcohol theft from Smith’s Food and Drug. The suspect was wearing grey sweatpants and a grey beanie. Was last seen heading toward the Library. A report is pending.

A resident on the 1000 block of East Park reported a hit-and-run driver struck a fence and fled.

Police responded the Loaf ‘N Jug store 305 North Federal complaining that he had been stabbed. An ambulance was called for a deep slash wound on his abdomen. After police investigated, it was determined the injury was self inflicted.

Friday through Monday 2/24

Sixty-Seven calls were reported over the weekend. From the call blotter:

A hit-and-run driver struck a fence and a stop sign and fled from the scene in the 100 block of North 13th East.

A Juvenile was issued a citation for use of a controlled substance at the Riverton Middle School.

A man on Spencer Street reported someone had stolen his tobacco pipe.

A child was struck by a vehicle in front of the Jackson School and suffered a hand injury. A report is pending.

A housekeeper at a Riverton motel in the 2500 block of North Federal found baggies of what was presumed to be cocaine in a room while cleaning. A Report was make.

A woman reported that her purse was stolen from her car. The purse contained a .380 handgun. A report is pending.

From the “awwwww” department. A four-year-old child called 911 to report her baby dolls were sick.

Arrests:

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton. Arrested. Urinating in Public, Public Intoxication.

Autumn Oldman,27, Riverton. Arrested. Domestic Battery.

Joseph Brokenleg, 27, Arapahoe. Arrested. Shoplifting and Public Intoxication

Gary Jara, 50, Riverton, on a Fremont County warrant

Clement Eagle, 47, Riverton. Arrested. Public Intoxication

Michael Downey, 33, Shoshoni, on a Probation Revocation

A 14-year-old juvenile male was cited for Possession of a Controlled Substance on North Broadway after his mother caught him smoking weed in the shower with a tin pipe and called police.

Dakota Martensen, 23, Riverton, Arrested. Burglary, Domestic Battery, Interference with an Emergency Call.

Gregory Oldman, 33, Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County warrant,Interference and Possession of a Controlled Substance.

Jared Houde, 30, Riverton, Two Fremont County Warrants and Probation Revocation

Edward Brown, 60, Riverton, (x2) Public Intoxication

Roberto Duran, 41, Arrested. Pedestrians Under the Influence.

Altan Quiver, 21,Riverton, Arrested. Fremont County Warrant

All persons arrested or cited. are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law