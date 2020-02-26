Dubois punched ticket for West Regionals Tuesday

The Dubois Rams qualified for the Class 1A West Regional Basketball tournament Tuesday night with their fourth consecutive win over Ten Sleep last night in Dubois. Ten Sleep was missing their top scorer who had broken a wrist and the team had one other high performer playing in his first game in a month after a shoulder injury.

The Rams jumped out to a 6 to 4 lead, and then reeled off 26 unanswered points to blow the game open. Final was Dubois 69 and Ten Sleep 14. Leading the Rams was 6-1 Sophomore Max Claar who scored 22 points; 5-11 Junior Jaryd Wells added 18 and 5-9 Freshman Ryan Wells added 16. The Rams will open the Class 1A West Regional tournament play at 2 p.m. Thursday in Lander against Encampment.