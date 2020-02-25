State Champ Tigers lead All-State Swimming Team

All-State honors in boys’ swimming and diving have been announced by the Wyoming Coaches Association for the 2019-2020 season.
The top two finishers in individual events and the winning relay team in each class at the state meet are awarded All-State honors, according to WCA guidelines. There is no voting for this accolade.
Special recognition goes out to five boys who earned an All-State award all four years of their career. They are Lander Valley’s Ryan Brinda and Nick Kulow, Powell’s Richard Spann, Kellen Chadderdon of Kelly Walsh, and Max DeYoung from Laramie.
3A BOYS – seven from the state champion LVHS team honored
Brogan Byram – Buffalo
Seth Felbeck – Buffalo
John Wonka – Buffalo
Ryan Brinda – Lander Valley(4-time All-State)
Dylan Huelskamp – Lander Valley
Jonny Kulow – Lander Valley (All-State in 2019)
Nick Kulow – Lander Valley (4-time All-State)
Nolan McFadden – Lander Valley
Preston Plaisted – Lander Valley (All-State in 2018 and 2019)
Teancum Whiting – Lander Valley
Tarren Blackmore – Powell
Jay Cox – Powell
Nate Johnston – Powell
Richard Spann – Powell (4-time All-State)
Dalton Coleman – Rawlins
–Wyoming Coaches Association vis WyoPreps.com