Ocean Lake Christmas Tree Placement held this month

The annual live Christmas tree placement on Ocean Lake occurred earlier this month with dozens of volunteer and hundreds of trees. The event, sponsored by the Fremont County Solid Waste Disposal District, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department and North Platte Walleyes Unlimted, was held this year on February 8th.

Live Christmas trees devoid of any decoration were collected from the Solid Waste District facilities in Lander, Dubois and Riverton after the holidays.

At Ocean Lake, volunteers and staff wired the trees together and attached concrete blocks to weigh them down. When the ice melts in the spring, the weighted trees will sink and provide structure for fish. The resulting formation creates the inland equivalent of an artificial reef.

According to Fisheries Biologist Paul Gerrity, “Over the years, volunteers have been essential to the success of this project. There have been many years that we would not have finished without their help.”