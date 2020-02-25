History: 150 Years Later, the Horneckers are still here

Ernest Hornecker dictated his memories to his daughter, Edna, in the 1920’s. The local paper printed his tale of coming to the area.

“Ernest and brother Mart came to Cheyenne from Missouri in February, 1869 and at the time the end of track of the railroad was at Bryan Station. Following July 4th, Ernest, Mart and a small company arrived at South Pass City on August 10, 1869–150 years ago this past summer.



“Work was scarce and the first job he and Mart got was for Captain H.G. Nickerson who had the wood contract for the Miner’s Delight quartz mill. They panned for gold in Meadow Gulch but had little luck. Later they cut hay at Lovell Meadows with hand scythes for merchant James Kime. The first night they arrived at Miner’s Delight, one Buckskin Jack and another drunkard had a gun fight and the two boys lit under a nearby buckboard for shelter.

Buildings still standing at the old mining town of Miner’s Delight. From the archive of Jean Mathisen Haugen

Later in the fall Ernest walked to the Lander Valley via the Cottonwood Road and stayed in an abandoned trapper’s cabin.”

This was his first trip to the place that would become home for the next 50 years and for 70 years for Mart. Descendants of the brothers and their two younger brothers, still ranch or work in and around the Fremont County area–150 years later.

–Jean Mathisen Haugen