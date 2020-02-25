Employment Expo Underway at Central Wyoming College

The annual Fremont County Employment Expo drew a large crowd this morning at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Gallery at Central Wyoming College. The event is on until 3 p.m. this afternoon. A large variety of employers from the region are on site, taking applications and answering questions.

Sage West and CWC



FCSD#38 – Arapahoe

Virtual Reality – Talon, Lander

Wyoming Sugar

Schwans

Northern Arapaho Tribe



EST and NA Head Start

Montana Conservation Corps

Grand Teton National Park

City of Lander

Resume evaluation station

The big Colon – Wyoming Cancer Resources Services