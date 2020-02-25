Breaking News

Employment Expo Underway at Central Wyoming College

News Director
Article Updated: February 25, 2020
Comments Off on Employment Expo Underway at Central Wyoming College

The annual Fremont County Employment Expo drew a large crowd this morning at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Gallery at Central Wyoming College. The event is on until 3 p.m. this afternoon. A large variety of employers from the region are on site, taking applications and answering questions.

  • Sage West and CWC

  • FCSD#38 – Arapahoe
  • Virtual Reality – Talon, Lander
  • Wyoming Sugar
  • Schwans
  • Northern Arapaho Tribe
  • EST and NA Head Start
  • Montana Conservation Corps
  • Grand Teton National Park
  • City of Lander
  • Resume evaluation station
The big Colon – Wyoming Cancer Resources Services
  • Transportation Security Agency
  • Black Hills Energy
  • USDA – Riverton
  • Frontier Home Health & Hospice
  • Wind River Health Care & Rehabilitation
  • Holiday Inn Express, Lander
  • Pioneer Home Assisted Living – Thermop
  • Wyoming National Guard

Post navigation

Posted in: