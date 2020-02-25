Employment Expo Underway at Central Wyoming College

The annual Fremont County Employment Expo drew a large crowd this morning at the Robert A. Peck Arts Center Gallery at Central Wyoming College. The event is on until 3 p.m. this afternoon. A large variety of employers from the region are on site, taking applications and answering questions.
