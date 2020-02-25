Dubois’ Betts nominated for State Tourism Board

Governor Mark Gordon has sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions. These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate.
“I want to thank each and every individual who submitted an application to serve the State of Wyoming” Governor Gordon said. “I am grateful that so many of our citizens have a willingness to share their experience and expertise in service to our state.”
#6 AERONAUTICS COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS
- New appointments:
Jerry Blann – Teton
#9 BOARD OF AGRICULTURE – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT
- New appointment:
George Larry Krause – Fremont – D
#8 AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCE MEDIATION BOARD
- New appointment:
Gerald Fink – Johnson
#12 ARTS COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointments:
Chloe Illoway – Laramie
Nina McConigley – Albany
- New appointment:
Kevin Voyles – Lincoln
#14 BOARD OF BARBER EXAMINERS – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointment:
Richard Grauberger – Carbon
- New appointment:
Andrew Weston – Laramie
#232 BUSINESS COUNCIL – TERM LIMITS
- New appointments:
Chuck Brown – Platte
Alexander Klein – Teton
#21 CHILDREN’S TRUST FUND BOARD – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointments:
Marguerite Herman – Laramie
Lynn Huylar – Laramie
#24 COMMUNITY COLLEGE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS
- New appointment:
Gregory (Gregg) Blikre – Campbell –
#25 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – PARTY SPLIT – TERM LIMITS
- Reappointment:
Susan Anderson – Natrona – R
- New appointment:
David M Caplan – Sweetwater – D
Mike Martin – Laramie – R
Kendra Heimbuck – Sheridan – I
Doug Chamberlain – LaGrange – R
#230 CULTURAL TRUST FUND BOARD
- Reappointments:
Susan Stubson – Natrona
David Cunningham – Park
#37 DENTAL EXAMINERS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
- Reappointment:
Anthony Bryce Castillon, DDS – Sweetwater
- New appointment:
Joni M. Hamilton, RDH, BSDH – Hot Springs
#XX ENERGY AUTHORITY– DISCIPLINES
- New appointments:
Donna Lawrence – Collin County, TX
Mark Edwin Stege – Laramie
Ken Hendricks – Natrona
Wendy Hutchinson – Campbell
Ken Miller – Pennington County, SD
Wanda I. Burgett – Crook
#290 ENHANCED AND IMPROVED OIL RECOVERY COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointment:
David True – Natrona
#69 ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES – PARTY SPLIT
- Reappointments:
David Bagley, PhD, P.E. – Albany – D
John Corra – Laramie – R
#42 GEOLOGICAL SURVEY BOARD – PARTY SPLIT
- Reappointments:
Lisa M Lindemann – Laramie – I
David Searle – Sheridan – R
Joann True – Natrona – R
#84 INDUSTRIAL SITING COUNCIL – PARTY SPLIT
- New appointment:
Brenda Schladweiler – Campbell – D
#443 INVESTMENT FUNDS COMMITTEE – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointments:
Ken Lay – Converse
Don Opatrny – Teton
#93 JUDICIAL CONDUCT AND ETHICS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
- New appointments:
Ruth Ann Petroff – Teton
Ryan McConnaughey – Natrona
Keren Meister – Laramie
#101 MEDICINE – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
- Reappointments:
Rene Hinkle, MD – Laramie
Thor Hallingbye, MD – Laramie
#103 MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONS LICENSING BOARD – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointment:
BJ Ayers – Laramie
- New appointment:
Candice Leininger, LPC – Laramie
#105 MINING COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointments:
Christopher Barker – Sweetwater
Brett Ritter – Lincoln
#114 OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION
- Reappointment:
Kenneth Hendricks – Natrona
- New appointment:
Jimmy Earl Goolsby – Natrona
#115 OUTFITTERS AND PROFESSIONAL GUIDES – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointments:
Cole David Benton – Sheridan
Lee Livingston – Park
#119 PAROLE – PARTY SPLIT
- New appointments:
Gary Mitchell – Washakie – R
Kathy Wright – Laramie – R
Billy Janes – Goshen – R
#049 PHARMACY – DISCIPLINES
- New appointment:
LaTosha Williamson – Campbell
#131 PROFESSIONAL GEOLOGISTS – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointments:
Craig J. Carlson – Albany
Levi Hime – Albany
Craig Smith – Natrona
Steven G. Reid – Natrona
#125 PSYCHOLOGY – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
- Reappointment:
Margaret Hochheiser, Psy.D – Teton
#129 REAL ESTATE COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
- Reappointments:
Irma Kerns – Campbell
Rob Pfister – Johnson
#262 SCHOOL FACILITIES COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointment:
Holly Dabb – Sweetwater – D
- New appointments:
Brian Marchant – Crook – R
Brian Dickson – Big Horn – R
#263 TOURISM BOARD – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS
- New appointments:
Robert “Budd” Betts – Fremont
Tony O’Brien – Laramie
John Johnson – Natrona
Quinton Blair – Park
#148 UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT
- New appointment:
Nathan Winters – Laramie – R
#150 UW BOARD OF TRUSTEES – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS
- New appointment:
Bradley Wayne LaCroix – Weston – R
#313 UW ENERGY RESOURCES COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES
- Reappointment:
Cindy Crane – Sweetwater
- New appointments:
Mark Doelger – Natrona
Charlene Russell – Dallas County, TX
#153 VETERINARY MEDICINE
- New appointment:
James Morrison – Natrona
#159 WATER DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS
- New appointments:
Ronald E Kailey Jr. – Laramie – D
Mark Kot – Sweetwater – D
AGENCY DIRECTORS FOR SENATE CONFIRMATION
#6 – Administration & Information
Patricia L. Bach
#44 Insurance
Jeff Rude
#53 State Inspector of Mines
Heather Kroupa
#37 State Engineer
Greg Lanning
#159 Water Development
Brandon Gebhart