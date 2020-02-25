Dubois’ Betts nominated for State Tourism Board

Governor Mark Gordon has sent the Wyoming Senate his list of nominees for numerous state offices, boards and commissions. These nominees are subject to confirmation by the Senate.

“I want to thank each and every individual who submitted an application to serve the State of Wyoming” Governor Gordon said. “I am grateful that so many of our citizens have a willingness to share their experience and expertise in service to our state.”

#6 AERONAUTICS COMMISSION – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS

New appointments:

Jerry Blann – Teton

#9 BOARD OF AGRICULTURE – DISTRICTS – PARTY SPLIT



New appointment:

George Larry Krause – Fremont – D

#8 AGRICULTURE AND NATURAL RESOURCE MEDIATION BOARD

New appointment:

Gerald Fink – Johnson



#12 ARTS COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES



Reappointments:

Chloe Illoway – Laramie

Nina McConigley – Albany



New appointment:

Kevin Voyles – Lincoln

#14 BOARD OF BARBER EXAMINERS – DISCIPLINES



Reappointment:

Richard Grauberger – Carbon



New appointment:

Andrew Weston – Laramie



#232 BUSINESS COUNCIL – TERM LIMITS



New appointments:

Chuck Brown – Platte

Alexander Klein – Teton



#21 CHILDREN’S TRUST FUND BOARD – DISCIPLINES



Reappointments:

Marguerite Herman – Laramie

Lynn Huylar – Laramie

#24 COMMUNITY COLLEGE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS



New appointment:

Gregory (Gregg) Blikre – Campbell –

#25 COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY – PARTY SPLIT – TERM LIMITS



Reappointment:

Susan Anderson – Natrona – R



New appointment:

David M Caplan – Sweetwater – D

Mike Martin – Laramie – R

Kendra Heimbuck – Sheridan – I

Doug Chamberlain – LaGrange – R

#230 CULTURAL TRUST FUND BOARD



Reappointments:

Susan Stubson – Natrona

David Cunningham – Park

#37 DENTAL EXAMINERS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS



Reappointment:

Anthony Bryce Castillon, DDS – Sweetwater



New appointment:

Joni M. Hamilton, RDH, BSDH – Hot Springs

#XX ENERGY AUTHORITY– DISCIPLINES



New appointments:

Donna Lawrence – Collin County, TX

Mark Edwin Stege – Laramie

Ken Hendricks – Natrona

Wendy Hutchinson – Campbell

Ken Miller – Pennington County, SD

Wanda I. Burgett – Crook

#290 ENHANCED AND IMPROVED OIL RECOVERY COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES



Reappointment:

David True – Natrona

#69 ENVIRONMENTAL QUALITY COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES – PARTY SPLIT

Reappointments:

David Bagley, PhD, P.E. – Albany – D

John Corra – Laramie – R

#42 GEOLOGICAL SURVEY BOARD – PARTY SPLIT



Reappointments:

Lisa M Lindemann – Laramie – I

David Searle – Sheridan – R

Joann True – Natrona – R

#84 INDUSTRIAL SITING COUNCIL – PARTY SPLIT



New appointment:

Brenda Schladweiler – Campbell – D

#443 INVESTMENT FUNDS COMMITTEE – DISCIPLINES



Reappointments:

Ken Lay – Converse

Don Opatrny – Teton



#93 JUDICIAL CONDUCT AND ETHICS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS



New appointments:

Ruth Ann Petroff – Teton

Ryan McConnaughey – Natrona

Keren Meister – Laramie



#101 MEDICINE – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS



Reappointments:

Rene Hinkle, MD – Laramie

Thor Hallingbye, MD – Laramie



#103 MENTAL HEALTH PROFESSIONS LICENSING BOARD – DISCIPLINES



Reappointment:

BJ Ayers – Laramie



New appointment:

Candice Leininger, LPC – Laramie

#105 MINING COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES



Reappointments:

Christopher Barker – Sweetwater

Brett Ritter – Lincoln

#114 OIL AND GAS CONSERVATION COMMISSION



Reappointment:

Kenneth Hendricks – Natrona



New appointment:

Jimmy Earl Goolsby – Natrona

#115 OUTFITTERS AND PROFESSIONAL GUIDES – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES



Reappointments:

Cole David Benton – Sheridan

Lee Livingston – Park

#119 PAROLE – PARTY SPLIT



New appointments:

Gary Mitchell – Washakie – R

Kathy Wright – Laramie – R

Billy Janes – Goshen – R

#049 PHARMACY – DISCIPLINES



New appointment:

LaTosha Williamson – Campbell

#131 PROFESSIONAL GEOLOGISTS – DISCIPLINES



Reappointments:

Craig J. Carlson – Albany

Levi Hime – Albany

Craig Smith – Natrona

Steven G. Reid – Natrona

#125 PSYCHOLOGY – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS



Reappointment:

Margaret Hochheiser, Psy.D – Teton

#129 REAL ESTATE COMMISSION – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS



Reappointments:

Irma Kerns – Campbell

Rob Pfister – Johnson

#262 SCHOOL FACILITIES COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES



Reappointment:

Holly Dabb – Sweetwater – D



New appointments:

Brian Marchant – Crook – R

Brian Dickson – Big Horn – R

#263 TOURISM BOARD – DISTRICTS – TERM LIMITS



New appointments:

Robert “Budd” Betts – Fremont

Tony O’Brien – Laramie

John Johnson – Natrona

Quinton Blair – Park

#148 UNEMPLOYMENT INSURANCE COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT



New appointment:

Nathan Winters – Laramie – R

#150 UW BOARD OF TRUSTEES – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS



New appointment:

Bradley Wayne LaCroix – Weston – R

#313 UW ENERGY RESOURCES COUNCIL – DISCIPLINES



Reappointment:

Cindy Crane – Sweetwater



New appointments:

Mark Doelger – Natrona

Charlene Russell – Dallas County, TX

#153 VETERINARY MEDICINE



New appointment:

James Morrison – Natrona

#159 WATER DEVELOPMENT COMMISSION – PARTY SPLIT – DISTRICTS – DISCIPLINES – TERM LIMITS



New appointments:

Ronald E Kailey Jr. – Laramie – D

Mark Kot – Sweetwater – D

AGENCY DIRECTORS FOR SENATE CONFIRMATION





#6 – Administration & Information



Patricia L. Bach



#44 Insurance



Jeff Rude



#53 State Inspector of Mines



Heather Kroupa



#37 State Engineer



Greg Lanning



#159 Water Development



Brandon Gebhart

