UW Extension recognized by FDIC for Financial Coaching

As America Saves Week approaches, the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) today is recognizing four institutions for their work to expand financial education and support healthy banking relationships.

America Saves Week, which runs from February 24–29, is an annual ‘call to action’ to encourage Americans to reexamine their financial lives and saving behaviors and to commit to make a plan to achieve better financial stability. FDIC is recognizing the following institutions for their use of the agency’s Money Smart curriculum in their work to promote financial education and to support healthy banking relationships:

University of Wyoming Extension

Awarded the Creative Money Smart for Adults User of the Year.

The University of Wyoming Extension (UWE) Community Development Education team created the “Master Money Manager Coach” (M3C) program to help community organizations across Wyoming enhance the money management skills of their clientele. UWE used Money Smart for Adults to train staff from community organizations to teach money management, including individual coaching. The M3C program supports social service organizations in their efforts to help financially at-risk individuals improve their financial situation. The M3C program was offered in the counties of Teton, Laramie, Campbell, and Natrona. As a result, 33 social service organizations and 51 people from five counties are ready and equipped to assist clients who need help managing money.

Other awards went to:

First Commonwealth Bank of Indiana, Pennsylvania

Recognized as the Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership of the Year

Haven Neighborhood Services of Los Angeles

Recognized as the Impactful Money Smart for Adults Partnership of the Year

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Awarded the Expanding Business Opportunities with Money Smart for Adults

The FDIC offers a number of resources to institutions interested in providing financial education in their communities, as well as extensive educational materials for individuals of all ages to help them set and achieve their financial goals. For instance, through the FDIC’s Youth Banking Network, financial institutions are working with schools and nonprofit organizations to teach financial education and offer students an opportunity to open a savings account—for many students, their first account.